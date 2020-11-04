McKinney

McKinney Voters Recall City Council Member La'Shadion Shemwell

A broad majority of voters chose to remove Shemwell from his seat through Proposition A for the city of McKinney

La'Shadion Shemwell, file photo.
NBC 5 News

McKinney voters chose to remove controversial City Council member La'Shadion Shemwell from office.

Shemwell has been vocal about protecting civil rights in the city and county, and he has often clashed with the mayor and other council members.

Shemwell also has a pending lawsuit against the city.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 6 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

election day 3 hours ago

Trump Wins Texas Again; State House Hopes Fade for Democrats

A broad majority of voters chose to remove Shemwell from his seat through Proposition A for the city of McKinney, which read “Shall La’Shadion Shemwell be removed from the office of McKinney City Council Member (District 1) by recall?”

The city has scheduled a special city council meeting for Friday morning to consider and act on certifying the results of the election.

This article tagged under:

McKinneyDecision 2020McKinney City CouncilLa’Shadion Shemwell
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us