McKinney Voters Recall City Council Member La'Shadion Shemwell

McKinney voters chose to remove controversial City Council member La'Shadion Shemwell from office.

Shemwell has been vocal about protecting civil rights in the city and county, and he has often clashed with the mayor and other council members.

Shemwell also has a pending lawsuit against the city.

A broad majority of voters chose to remove Shemwell from his seat through Proposition A for the city of McKinney, which read “Shall La’Shadion Shemwell be removed from the office of McKinney City Council Member (District 1) by recall?”

The city has scheduled a special city council meeting for Friday morning to consider and act on certifying the results of the election.