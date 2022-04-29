McKinney VFW to Honor 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran

A WWII Veteran celebrated his 100th birthday this week and the McKinney VFW is hosting a parade in his honor.

The parade is open to the public and anyone who would like to participate should be at the McKinney VFW Post at 1720 North Church Street by 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

The parade will drive right in front of Eugene Earl Trimble's house at 2413 Creek Ridge Drive in McKinney.

McKinney Mayor George Fuller will also proclaim Saturday, April 30 as "Eugene Trimble Day in McKinney."

A press release from the McKinney VFW describes Trimble's life, which you can read below.

"As a teenager, Eugene worked his way through a year-and-a-half program offered through the county seat, "graduated" with a "certificate" in business and was hired by an FBI scout shortly thereafter."

"In 1943 during World War II, he was drafted and served for three years with the 94th Infantry Division, 3rd Army, under the command of General George Patton and worked various jobs while stationed in Europe. Like all recruits, he went through basic training, followed by engineer training, electrical engineer training, and was trained in explosives. Once the army recognized Eugene's ability to type eighty-three words a minute, he was assigned to the battalion office at a command post in Pilsen, Czechoslovakia, and later as an accountant to Bamberg, Germany."

"In 1945 Eugene was discharged from the army at Camp Kilmer, New Jersey. Able to return to his FBI job as a fingerprint analyst, an incredibly tedious job that did not excite him, he learned Uncle Sam would cover college expenses for veterans through the GI Bill. Eugene enrolled at George Washington University, Washington DC, earned a degree and a CPA certificate."

"In 1950 his sweetheart, Betty Owen, became Mrs. Eugene Trimble. Eugene went on to earn a law degree from Baylor University, became lawyer licensed in both California and Texas, retired at the age of seventy-five, and moved to McKinney, Texas, to be close to his two children."

"After 69 years of marriage, Betty Sue passed away on July 6, 2019, at the age of 93. They have two children and six grandchildren. Mr. Trimble has since immersed himself into photography, literature, historical events, and maintains a personal website containing his efforts. If you visit his website, eugenetrimble.com, you will have a comprehensive view of Eugene's life. He has compiled thousands of photos, personal historical accounts and research enticing enough to spend hours perusing."

"As a retiree in McKinney, he volunteered for many civic causes and did whatever was needed at both the Harrington library in Plano, and the McKinney library. He worked there until he lost most of his sight."