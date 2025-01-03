Jamir Dabney, the 14-year-old killed in a hit-and-run crash nearly two weeks ago, was laid to rest on Friday and McKinney police say they still have no leads on the driver.

Dabney's family said the teenager was riding his bicycle home after playing basketball on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 21, when he was fatally hit.

Police said Dabney was on the sidewalk at the intersection of Lake Forest Drive and Highlands Drive when he was hit by the driver of a dark-colored, four-door sedan and was flung onto the street.

Isiah Joshua, Jr., pastor at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, where Dabney's funeral was held, said he was still in shock.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"I’m actually somewhat angry at the unfairness and the senselessness that took Jamir from this walk of life," Joshua said during the service.

But he and family members chose to celebrate the days Dabney did get to live: Born on Valentine's Day and bringing home love and laughter ever since.

“Though all this happened too fast, so soon, I’m grateful beyond words for the happiness that you brought us and thankful that God allowed you to enter our life for a while. I love you deeply. Continue to make the other angels laugh and proud, just as you did us, my special Valentine grandson," said Tamara Syas, Dabney's aunt, as she read a message from Dabney's grandmother.

“Heaven definitely gained an angel. I will forever cherish you and all the memories and hold them dear to our hearts. One day, baby boy, one day, I’ll see you again," said another family member during the service.

Dabney's sisters performed a praise dance and his brother, Jeremiah, sang a musical tribute over his casket: "Better Days," a church song they used to sing together.

It was a message of hope echoed by Joshua.

“God specializes in putting broken people back together again," he told the family and audience.

Attendees included the McKinney ISD superintendent, board members, and staff, along with families from Evans Middle School. Many bore T-shirts with Dabney's No. 11 football jersey.

Joshua noted that Dabney was being laid to rest wearing his graduation cap and gown.

“Well, when graduation day comes, Jamir’s name will not be called," Joshua said.

As a former McKinney ISD principal, the pastor concluded the service with a private graduation.

“Because he’s the only one who has made it across," Joshua said. “I am hereby declaring that he is valedictorian of his class today.”

It was one last milestone the Dabney family shared with their loved ones.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the McKinney Crime Tip Line at 972-547-3480 or email crimetipline@mckinneytexas.org.