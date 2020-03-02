McKinney

McKinney Student Receives Full Scholarship to TWU

Academics and musical ability help McKinney High School senior get scholarship worth $50,000

By Noelle Walker

NBC 5 News

McKinney High School senior, Caroline Deitch, won't have to worry about how to pay for college. On Monday, she was awarded a full scholarship to Texas Woman's University.

Her high school's drum corps, cheerleaders, students and family gathered for a surprise assembly. The guest of honor quickly realized it was all for her.

"I saw everyone here and I was overwhelmed with joy," Deitch said, recalling her tears as she walked into the assembly. "Because I knew something was going to happen."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Joe Biden 29 mins ago

Lines Grow Outside Gilley’s Ahead of Biden Dallas Rally

Dallas 35 mins ago

Online Car Buyer Duped by Fake Car Title

Minutes later, the suspense was lifted.

"Caroline Deitch is a recipient of Texas Woman's University top scholarship," TWU Vice President of Enrollment Randall Langston said. "Congratulations and welcome to TWU!"

At a time when about 70% of college students graduate with student loan debt, Deitch will receive a full scholarship to TWU worth $50,000.

"It definitely relieves a lot of stress of getting all the scholarships that I can," Deitch said.

"This is an opportunity for her, perhaps, to just exhale, relax, and say you know what, I'm gonna be just fine," Langston said.

Deitch is a drum major at McKinney High School. She also plays the flute and sings in choir. She plans to major in music therapy.

"I have loved music since I was a little girl, but even more so, I've loved being able to help people," Deitch said. "So this is the best way that I can combine my two passions and be able to help people with my talent in music."

This article tagged under:

McKinneyTexas Woman's UniversityMcKinney High School
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us