McKinney Student Receives Full Scholarship to TWU

McKinney High School senior, Caroline Deitch, won't have to worry about how to pay for college. On Monday, she was awarded a full scholarship to Texas Woman's University.

Her high school's drum corps, cheerleaders, students and family gathered for a surprise assembly. The guest of honor quickly realized it was all for her.

"I saw everyone here and I was overwhelmed with joy," Deitch said, recalling her tears as she walked into the assembly. "Because I knew something was going to happen."

Minutes later, the suspense was lifted.

"Caroline Deitch is a recipient of Texas Woman's University top scholarship," TWU Vice President of Enrollment Randall Langston said. "Congratulations and welcome to TWU!"

At a time when about 70% of college students graduate with student loan debt, Deitch will receive a full scholarship to TWU worth $50,000.

"It definitely relieves a lot of stress of getting all the scholarships that I can," Deitch said.

"This is an opportunity for her, perhaps, to just exhale, relax, and say you know what, I'm gonna be just fine," Langston said.

Deitch is a drum major at McKinney High School. She also plays the flute and sings in choir. She plans to major in music therapy.

"I have loved music since I was a little girl, but even more so, I've loved being able to help people," Deitch said. "So this is the best way that I can combine my two passions and be able to help people with my talent in music."