McKinney Sisters Found Safe, Amber Alert Discontinued

An Amber Alert has been canceled for two McKinney sisters after they were found safe Sunday, McKinney PD announced.

The two sisters were abducted Thursday night and for the next three days were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert. McKinney Police said Sunday night that the girls had been located and their grandmother was in custody.

Jame Burns, 60, was arrested in Richardson Sunday and now faces two felony counts of kidnapping. Her bail amount has not been announced and it is not clear if she has obtained an attorney.

McKinney Police said Friday morning that CPS, which has temporary custody of the children, was overseeing the girls' visit with their father at a CiCi's Pizza restaurant near Central Expressway and Virginia Parkway Thursday afternoon when they were taken just before 6 p.m.

McKinney Police Public Information Officer Carla Marion Reeves said during a news conference Friday morning that the girls are believed to have been taken by their paternal grandmother, 60-year-old Jame Burns, and that the girls' father, 34-year-old Justin Burns, was involved in their abduction.

Records obtained by NBC 5 show Jame Burns was free on bonds totaling $3,000 after being accused in 2021 of criminal negligence, abandoning/endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. She was scheduled to appear Friday, Jan. 20, for a plea deal on the child endangerment case but did not show up, officials said.

NBC 5 has also learned Jame Burns was accused of burglary of a home in 2005 and was accused of fraud in Florida.

Justin Burns, Reeves said, has been charged with two felony counts of kidnapping and is being held in the Collin County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000. An attorney for Justin Burns was not listed.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the McKinney Police Department's Tip Line at 972-547-2758. The FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety are both assisting in the search for the missing sisters.

