A McKinney resident has claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery’s scratch ticket game.

The ticket was purchased at a Kwik Shop located at 215 E. University Drive in Mckinney. The claimant has chosen to remain anonymous.

The is the 36th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in Texas Lottery’s Instant Millionaire scratch ticket game. The overall odds of winning any prizes are one in 3.20.