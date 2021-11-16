McKinney Police: Woman Shot by Husband Clearing Out Gun

A McKinney man is under arrest with a murder charge after shooting his common-law wife on Monday, according to police.

Joel Torres called 911 at 1 a.m. to report the incident, Torres says that he was clearing his gun at his home on the 4600 block of Kingsway Lane and had accidentally shot his wife, according to the McKinney Police Department.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police say that the victim, Shailene Velez died at the scene.

The McKinney Police Department says that Torres has been booked to the Collin County Jail and has a $200,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation.