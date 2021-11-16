McKinney Police

McKinney Police: Woman Shot by Husband Clearing Out Gun

A woman died Monday after her husband shot her while he was clearing his gun

Jose Torres's residence with the door open while police investigate.
McKinney Police Department

A McKinney man is under arrest with a murder charge after shooting his common-law wife on Monday, according to police.

Joel Torres called 911 at 1 a.m. to report the incident, Torres says that he was clearing his gun at his home on the 4600 block of Kingsway Lane and had accidentally shot his wife, according to the McKinney Police Department.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police say that the victim, Shailene Velez died at the scene.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

powerless 2 mins ago

Feds Recommend Steps to Avoid Future Winter Power Outages in Texas

Dallas Cowboys 38 mins ago

Cowboys Great Charles Haley Hosts Thanksgiving Giveaway

The McKinney Police Department says that Torres has been booked to the Collin County Jail and has a $200,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation.

This article tagged under:

McKinney Policegun shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us