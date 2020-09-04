McKinney Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Home Burglary Suspect

McKinney police are asking for the public's help in identifying a home burglary suspect who demanded money from a juvenile after breaking into an apartment complex.

On Aug. 18 at 10 a.m., police responded to a burglary at 1300 Eldorado Parkway.

According to police, a man demanded money from a juvenile who was home alone.

The suspect was described as a Black male in his 20's to early 30's standing 6 feet tall and weighing roughly 190 pounds.

He was wearing a dark cap and black or purple t-shirt along with black pants and Jordan-brand shoes.

Anyone with information can contact a McKinney detective at 972-547-2825 and reference case #20-006331.