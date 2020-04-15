McKinney Police Search for Suspect Who Stole Paper Towels, Cleaning Supplies from Home Depot

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole cleaning supplies from Home Depot locations in McKinney.

According to McKinney police, the man walked out of a Home Depot with a cart full of paper towels and other cleaning supplies without paying for it.

Home Depot said the man has stolen cleaning supplies from several of their local stores, police said.

McKinney police posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook. In the photo, the man's cart is full of paper towels.

Anyone with information about this suspect should contact Detective Patrick Ryan at 972-547-2714 or pryan@mckinneytexas.org.