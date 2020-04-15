McKinney

McKinney Police Search for Suspect Who Stole Paper Towels, Cleaning Supplies from Home Depot

Home Depot said the man has stolen cleaning supplies from several of their local stores

By Hannah Jones

McKinney Police Department

Police are searching for a man accused of stealing cleaning supplies from Home Depot stores in McKinney.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole cleaning supplies from Home Depot locations in McKinney.

According to McKinney police, the man walked out of a Home Depot with a cart full of paper towels and other cleaning supplies without paying for it.

Home Depot said the man has stolen cleaning supplies from several of their local stores, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 9 mins ago

Reunion Tower Celebrates 42nd Birthday

coronavirus 1 hour ago

New COVID-19 Swab Method Coming to Dallas Testing Site

McKinney police posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook. In the photo, the man's cart is full of paper towels.

Anyone with information about this suspect should contact Detective Patrick Ryan at 972-547-2714 or pryan@mckinneytexas.org.

This article tagged under:

McKinney
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us