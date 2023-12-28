McKinney police asking for public's help in finding missing woman

The McKinney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 41-year-old missing woman.

Melody Mhlanga was reported missing after leaving her residence on foot on Dec. 23 around 8:30 p.m.

Mhlanga is described as 5'6" and approximately 140-150 lbs. She was last seen wearing navy-colored jeans, a blue jacket, and carrying a black and white backpack.

She was last seen in the area of Eldorado Parkway between Ridge Road and Alma Road.

She does not have access to a vehicle and left both her cell phone and wallet at the residence.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Melody Mhlanga is asked to contact Sergeant T. Rimpel with the McKinney Police Department at 972-547-2811 or trimpel@mckinneytexas.org.