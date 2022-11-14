McKinney Police Ask for Help Locating Man Missing Since Nov. 1

McKinney Police are asking for help from the public in finding a man missing for nearly two weeks.

Octavio Echeverria Jaimes, 43, is a 10-year employee at Hutchins BBQ in McKinney and was last seen leaving a family member's home on the 1000 block of N. College on Nov. 1.

Further details about Jaimes, including what he was wearing, his physical description and whether or not he was with anyone, were not disclosed.

Jaimes has not been seen since and police are asking anyone with information on his location to please reach out to Detective Quiles at 972-547-2717 or by email at jquiels@mckinneytexas.org.