McKinney Philharmonic Soloist From Ukraine Finds Solace in Music

With the instrument that's carried her 6,000 miles from home, Marina Dichenko performed in a McKinney auditorium Saturday night playing notes of heartbreak and persecution composed for the film Schindler's List.

But rather than Nazi-occupied Poland, tonight Dichenko's heart was back home in Ukraine where loved ones are sheltering from Russian bombs.

"I see everything. I monitor, but I cannot do anything. It's like a nightmare,” said Dichenko.

The soloist with the McKinney Philharmonic nearly didn't perform tonight. But like fellow violinist Ysenia Campos, Dichenko has found catharsis with a bow in hand.

"As a musician, there's nothing that is more helpful than to release all of your emotions in music. I think it's one of the few things that is a universal language. You don't need to be able to feel it to understand what's happening through the music,” said Campos.

After playing three movements, Dichenko left the audience wiping away tears.

Artistic Director Jason Lim struggled for words as he expressed the orchestra’s compassion for their fellow musician and presented her with a check to use to help people back in her country.

"Lots of people suffering, and we want to do what we can to help them,” said Lim.

It’s a gesture that spoke volumes.