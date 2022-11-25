McKinney Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Domestic Call: Police

A man who had threatened his mother while holding an ax was shot dead by a McKinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon, the department says.

In a statement Friday evening, the McKinney Police Department said officers were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments, located on the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive in McKinney.

According to police, a woman reported that she had been confronted by her 30-year-old son, who was holding an ax and threatening her. She was able to get away safely while police responded.

The man tried to run away from officers when at some point, shots were fired by one of the officers who was chasing him. The man, who has not yet been named, was wounded and "immediately taken to Medical City McKinney where he was pronounced deceased," the police statement read.

The statement noted the investigation was in the early stages. Police did not say if the man was armed at the time of the shooting or how many shots were fired by the officer.

The officer's name was not immediately released.

The Texas Rangers have been contacted and will be taking the lead in the investigation, police said.

