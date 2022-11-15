McKinney Mom Saved Thanks to 5-Year-Old Son, Husband and 911 Dispatcher

A North Texas mother who collapsed in her McKinney home is alive thanks to her little boy’s quick thinking, her husband and a calm 911 dispatcher who was honored during a ceremony Tuesday.

For the second time in his career, 911 dispatcher Mike Smith is being rewarded for keeping his cool under pressure and helping save a life.

One evening in July, Andrea Judkins’ 5-year-old son noticed she wasn’t breathing. He alerted his dad, Casey who then called 911

Smith, who’s been a dispatcher for McKinney police for seven years, answered their call for help.

In 911 audio released by McKinney Police, a calm Smith is heard coaching Casey through CPR, reminding him that help is on the way.

“He was family at that point,” said Casey. “It was like, 'Hey, we’re going to get through this,' and what he did was keep me on point.”

Andrea, who has cardiomyopathy, suffered cardiac arrest but survived.

The family got to present Smith with a "Life Saving Award" during McKinney’s Resuscitation Academy.

“It’s very emotional,” she said. “Thank God these people are trained to do these things.”

A humble Smith says his training kicked in.

He said he was thrilled to meet the family in person.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “We usually don’t get to hear outcomes. Usually, the ones we do hear are not positive outcomes so to be able to see especially such a young family with so much ahead it’s very rewarding.”