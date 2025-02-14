McKinney man shares story of survival after heart infection and sepsis almost took his life

A McKinney man is still rocking out on the drums even though he lost a hand to a heart infection.

Scott Grimsley, 36, and his wife Holly had been married for only six months in 2014 when Scott developed a severe heart infection.

Over three days, the symptoms grew worse and by the third day, Holly, who had just returned home from a multiple-day hospital nurse shift, says she knew Scott was in trouble.

"Typical sickness, kind of lethargy, kind of tired," explained Scott about his symptoms. "Then the second day, it developed into brain fog, and I was having trouble remembering where things were."

"I was asking him kind of orienting questions, like, 'Do you remember when we got married?' Because we'd just gotten married that year," said Holly. "About half the questions he'd get right and half of them he wouldn't, and it was basic questions. So at that point, I knew we had to go to the hospital," she said.

Scott was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital, where doctors treated a severe heart infection, but the damage to his body had been done.

The infection had led to sepsis, a life-threatening condition that damages the rest of the body.

Scott’s condition was so grim, that doctors advised Holly to say her goodbyes.

"It just felt very unreal, just like a horrible dream. To be honest, I felt peace during that time, like, even though it was horrible, I felt like God was with us," said Holly.

Her prayers were answered.

Doctors discovered Scott was born with two heart defects that contributed to the heart infection.

Thanks to medical advancements, doctors were able to fix the defects in two separate open-heart surgeries and implant a pacemaker.

The sepsis affected his fingers on one hand and the entire other hand, all of which had to be amputated a few months later, says the drummer by passion.

However, after a long rehabilitation, Scott returned to the life he had almost lost and to his love of drumming with the aid of special prosthetic devices.

"I'm very thankful to be here. It wasn't my time yet, and I'm thankful for that, and I can share my story of survival and encourage people," said Scott.

Scott was recently the featured survivor at the American Heart Association's Heartfest in Frisco last fall.

He surprised the audience with an inspiring drum solo and even performed alongside musical artist Drake Milligan and the band for the song "She," a love song dedicated to Holly.