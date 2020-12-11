McKinney

McKinney Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking People Who Entered US Illegally

A U.S. Attorney's Office in Virginia says a Texas man has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking a van of people who lacked permission to enter the U.S. from Texas to three eastern states

By The Associated Press

A judge's gavel
Getty Images

A Texas man has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking a van of people who lacked permission to enter the U.S. from Texas to three eastern states, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Virginia said.

Daniel P. Bubar, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, said in a news release that Gary Donel Smith, 30, of McKinney, Texas, pleaded guilty on Thursday. He is scheduled for sentencing on April 5, 2021.

The passengers paid $14,000 for a smuggling service to enter the U.S., and Smith was to be paid for his services after he returned, prosecutors said

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington 18 mins ago

Arlington Police Officer Helps Homeless Woman Caught Stealing on Thanksgiving Day

On Feb. 9, Smith picked up passengers in Dallas, but was involved in a traffic accident the next day in Wythe County, Virginia. Responding law enforcement officers found one juvenile and five adults who were from Ecuador and El Salvador.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

McKinneyDallasImmigrationtrafficking
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us