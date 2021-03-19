McKinney Man Linked to Capitol Riot Using GPS Data, Court Document Says

Authorities linked a McKinney man to offenses committed during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol using data obtained from his cell phone, according to court documents.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Google and obtained information that revealed Kevin Sam Blakely's location inside the Capitol during the riot, according to a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Blakely is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to the complaint, the mobile device linked to Blakely was inside the Capitol from 2:45 p.m. to 4:38 p.m. on Jan 6. Google estimates its location data is accurate to within 33 feet 68% of the time.

U.S. Department of Justice

The device linked to Blakely had an area code associated with North Texas and authorities were able to find a Facebook page belonging to a Kevin Blakely, the complaint says.

In a photo on the Facebook page, Blakely's face and a unique sweatshirt are both visible. In images seen outside the Capitol the day of the riot, Blakely is visible and wearing the same sweatshirt seen in the Facebook image, according to the complaint.

The complaint says there is "probable cause" to believe that Blakely committed the offenses for which he is charged.