A McKinney man in custody in connection with the stabbing death of his 9-year-old son on Friday has been identified, McKinney police say.

39-year-old Pannazhakan Subramanian was arranged on a capital murder charge Sunday with a one million dollar bond. Subramanian is still hospitalized for his self-inflicted wounds after being taken into custody Friday.

In a statement, McKinney Police revealed early details in the investigation of an incident inside a home on the 700 block of Anson Court on Friday.

Police said a neighbor called 911 at about 4 p.m. to report a woman finding her son unconscious and bleeding inside the home. Officers forced their way into the house and found the woman's husband trying to hurt himself with a knife, the statement said.

The 9-year-old child was found dead in the garage with multiple stab wounds.

"We continue to keep the child's mother and their entire family in our thoughts and prayers during this unspeakably difficult time," McKinney police said in a statement.