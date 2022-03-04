McKinney Man Arrested Following Attempt to Solicit Minor Online

Investigators with Collin County Sheriff's Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) say they have arrested Beau Rosen of McKinney shortly after attempting to solicit a child online.

According to officials, on March 3 at approximately 12:58 p.m. the 35-year-old began communicating with an undercover CEU investigator who was posing online as a 15-year-old female.

Within the first 20 minutes, Rosen made his intent to meet later that afternoon and engage in sexual activity after asking the female several times if she was 15.

Following their first text exchange, Rosen arrived at the meet location, a local park, where he was arrested by deputies.

Rosen is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Facility and has been charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor-Sexual Conduct.