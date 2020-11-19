McKinney ISD Teachers Shown Support and Appreciation From Parents

A car pulling up to Nell Burks Elementary school in McKinney with a trunk full of treats may not look like much.

But, actually, it’s a big showing of appreciation for McKinney ISD teachers and staff.

“We created a Facebook group called MISD adopt a teacher group and from there it spiraled out of control,” one of the parent organizers Carey Farmer said.

Spiraled out of control in a good way. Carey Farmer, one of the organizers, wanted to help teachers and let them know they are appreciated for continuing the learning process during a pandemic.

“I know there are thousands of McKinney parents that feel the same exact way and they just needed a platform to be able to do it,” Farmer said. “If we are going to do it... this is the year to do it.”

Some campuses like Burks Elementary got large signs that students were able to sign with their own message.

“I was honestly floored,” math and science teacher Ben Scroggins said.

Scroggins is one of about 2,800 staff members given treats of appreciation.

“It really just makes your day,” Scroggins said. “We have a lot going on all the time and you kind of forget sometimes to just stop and enjoy what you’re doing. We’re the luckiest people in the world. We’re doing the best job there is.”

“I’m proud of the teachers,” McKinney ISD superintendent Rick McDaniel said. “They are nothing short of superheroes. But I’m also proud we live in a community that values our educators. They understand the difficulties this year has presented for all of us.”

Organizers hope others will help spread the appreciation.

“We can complain, but ask yourself how can we be part of the solution,” Farmer said. “If that’s anything I can leave anybody out there with it’s that.”

About 35 different campuses were visited with either breakfast, lunch, or other treats. This was all made possible through donations from parents and area businesses.