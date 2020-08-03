McKinney Homeowner Dealing With Damage After SWAT Standoff

A McKinney woman is facing tens of thousands of dollars in damage after a man barricaded himself inside her home and the SWAT team responded.

Vicki Baker, 75, owned the home on Vista Verde Trail for 12 years.



Last month, she listed it for sale when she retired to Montana.

Six days after it came under contract, she said the buyer was forced to back out because of damage caused during the SWAT standoff.

McKinney police answered a SWAT call that involved 50-year-old Wesley Little, who had a 15-year-old girl they believed was in danger.

Baker said Little had done work at their home in the past but she hadn’t seen him in more than a year.

“Maybe he drove by saw that the house was for sale. My daughter thought maybe he thought it was vacant,” Baker explained.

But her daughter was still staying at the home. When Little showed up, she left, called police and Baker said gave them two ways to get in.

“They had the key to the front door and they had a garage door operator to get in,” she explained.

Hours later, Little released the girl unharmed.

McKinney police said he still had "multiple firearms," told investigators "he would not come out alive."

A seven-hour standoff ended in suicide.

For Baker, it was just the beginning.

“I’m a police supporter, I believe in the police, I don’t want anybody defunded or anything like that but I do think the SWAT team went overboard on this,” Baker said.

Baker said she has tens of thousands in damage inside and outside her home. She said she’s been denied by the insurance company and doubts a claim with the city will end in her favor. She said she spoke with someone in the risk management department already.

“She said ‘I'm really sorry but there is no coverage, we have no coverage for our officers when damage is done during the course of performing their duties’,” Baker recalled.

But Baker, who beat cancer last year, remains upbeat even when facing the frustrating reality that the home which was supposed to fund her retirement may now be the reason she keeps working.

In an email, McKinney police said, "Although regrettable, unfortunately sometimes these types of incidents end in this manner."

Baker said she plans to file a claim with the city.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for repairs.