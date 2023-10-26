McKinney firefighters hoist 3 people, dog to safety during Flash Flood

McKinney firefighters rushed to pull four to safety in three high-water rescues overnight, according to the department’s spokesperson.

Thursday morning brought another call for help underneath a bridge along El Dorado Parkway. Three people and a dog were trapped by high water overflowing the banks of Wilson Creek.

Incredibly, their cries for help had gone unanswered for about eight hours, according to MFD. It wasn’t until two women out on a morning walk heard screams from underneath the bridge and called 911. Crews from MFD’s Central Station rushed to the scene.

“From where they were initially, they looked safe and stable but still we needed to work fast,” said MFD firefighter Zack Costa.

They quickly assessed whether to wade through approximately 200 yards of fast-moving water in uneven terrain, finding it far too dangerous for rescuers and the people they were helping.

Responders formed a plan to hoist the people and animals up to safety using ropes and harnesses.

“We were able to rig up a system on our truck that we’ve practiced before and we were able to pull them up with the system we had,” said Captain Joel Boyd.

Costa rappelled down to the stranded individuals.

“You just go into a tunnel vision,” he said. “I’ve done this before. Muscle memory is a big part of it.”

The group may have been camping in the area, unaware of the incoming downpour, said Costa.

“They were a little shaken up but relatively calm,” he said.

The dog initially appeared to be agitated but Costa was able to place him in a harness and hoist him to safety.

“You can tell that the training with the guys people off,” said Boyd. “I’m really happy with how it went.”

MFD says no injuries were reported in any of the rescues which included helping two people in a vehicle stuck in high water near the Bonnie Wenk Dog Park, one driver stuck under the bridge next to Town Lake Park and another driver in high water in the 200 block of Valley Creek Trail.

The trio and their dog also went on their way, safe and sound.

“It’s a good feeling to get them out of a terrible situation, make their day better,” said Costa.