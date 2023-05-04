McKinney

McKinney Fire Captain Dies Following Off-Duty Crash

By NBCDFW Staff

A McKinney city spokesperson said McKinney Fire Capt. James Graham was on life support Wednesday after he was critically injured in an off-duty motor vehicle crash.
A veteran McKinney Fire Captain has died after sustaining serious injuries in a collision while off duty, the department announced.

The McKinney Fire Department announced that Captain Jamie “Bull” Graham had died on Thursday morning.

This is a great loss to all who knew and loved him," the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. "Captain Graham was a man of great faith and we thank you for your prayers during this difficult time. Rest easy Captain. We will take it from here."

A McKinney city spokesperson said on Wednesday that Graham was on life support after he was critically injured in an off-duty motor vehicle crash.

"Captain Graham’s family and his fire department family are with him at a local hospital," read a post from the McKinney Fire Facebook page.

No additional details were given about the crash that injured Graham.

Graham has been with the McKinney Fire Department since 1999. He was promoted to Captain in 2016.

McKinney Fire described Graham as a leader in the department's Special Operations group and has been involved in extrication training nationwide. He is also a member of Texas Task Force 2 which helps with urban search and rescue situations. Graham also works as an instructor at the Collin College Fire Academy.

