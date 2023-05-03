McKinney Fire Captain Critically Hurt in Crash

A veteran McKinney firefighter is now fighting for his life after being seriously injured in a collision while off duty.

A McKinney city spokesperson said McKinney Fire Capt. James Graham was on life support Wednesday after he was critically injured in an off-duty motor vehicle crash.

"Captain Graham’s family and his fire department family are with him at a local hospital," read a post from the McKinney Fire Facebook page.

No further details were given on the crash that injured Graham.

Graham has been with the McKinney Fire Department since 1999 and was promoted to Captain in 2016.

McKinney Fire described Graham as a leader in the department's Special Operations group and has been involved in extrication training nationwide. He is also a member of Texas Task Force 2 which helps with urban search and rescue situations. Graham also works as an instructor at the Collin College Fire Academy.