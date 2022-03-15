McKinney FD Responds Following ‘No Confidence' Vote Against Chief

In a statement released Monday, the McKinney Fire Department has responded after a labor union representing the city's firefighters voted "no confidence" against Fire Chief Danny Kistner.

The vote was made in December and listed out grievances behind Kistner's leadership of the stations.

McKinney FD described the complaints filed against the Chief as "a difference of opinion" and stated they were "half-truths intended to mislead other members of the association into supporting their motives."

Officials said Kistner has served over 10 years and they have "full faith and confidence" that he will continue to serve McKinney residents.

According to the statement released on Facebook, the department is continuing to back Kistner and has even announced new contracts with benefit incentives within the department.

"We are confident that the pay, benefits, and working conditions within the McKinney Fire Department are second to none," said the department.

McKinney's City Council also stated they have begun meeting with a committee appointed by the Professional Fire Fighters of McKinney association, to discuss any concerns brought to their attention.