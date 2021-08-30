McKinney Family BBQ Restaurant Reopens After Fire

After eight months of being closed for repairs after a fire, Hutchins BBQ in McKinney is set to officially reopen on Tuesday.

"It was rough," owner Tim Hutchins said. "We were really working out all the things that it takes to get through COVID, changing the way we place orders and whatnot, and then this happened."

The fire on New Year's Eve started in the bbq pit area and spread into the roof. "It was pretty extensive damage," Hutchins said.

The McKinney location has been closed for repairs since then. On Tuesday, it will officially reopen to the public.

"I grew up doing bbq," Hutchins said. "That's all I've ever done."

Hutchins started working when he was 14-years-old at the family restaurant. The same location of the New Year's Eve fire.

"So I've seen it transform from a little 2,500 square foot place to now, we're over 8,000 square feet. It just has a lot of memories and history," Hutchins said. "It's just a heartbeat, a passion, and when you have that, you just feel it."