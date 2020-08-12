McKinney Extends Free Telemedicine Program to Aug. 18

People who work or live in McKinney will have another week to get free routine medical services through a telemedicine pilot program, the McKinney Fire Department announced Wednesday.

The trial period for the new telemedicine program, run by Integrative Emergency Services, is extended through Tuesday, Aug. 18.

“We are glad to be able to extend this free trial period," said McKinney Fire Department Chief, Danny Kistner. "The concern is that people may be shying away from needed medical care due to fears about COVID-19. We hope the McKinney Fire Department’s telemedicine program will be a way for people to safely seek that help without having to go to a medical facility."

The McKinney Fire Department said 911 should still be called in the case of medical emergencies, but the telemedicine program can treat urgent medical issues, on-going conditions and everyday care.

Those interested can visit the portal here, click on "I'm a Patient" and register an account and schedule a visit by selecting "Visit Type" and "McKinney Fire Mobile Medicine."

According to the McKinney Fire Department, users can connect with a board-certified physician 24 hours, 7 days a week.

After the trial period ends on Aug. 18, there may be a charge depending on insurance, McKinney Fire said.