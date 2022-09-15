McKinney Couple Pleads for Return of Plants Containing Miscarried Babies Remains

If it were just plants stolen off their front porch, Aaron and Brianna Pearson wouldn’t have a hand-written sign in their front yard pleading for whoever took the plants to return them.

“Nobody was supposed to know what was in there,” said Brianna Pearson.

What was in there, buried in two larger plants in a picture taken months ago, touches on a topic the Pearsons never thought they’d be speaking about publicly.

“We have had several miscarriages and one of the things that came to mind when we had those miscarriages was planting them. It just seemed really peaceful for us, something that felt right,” said Brianna Pearson.

The Pearsons and their two-year-old daughter just moved to McKinney's historic district.

They say the plants were sitting on their front porch when they disappeared two weeks ago.

“I think we were just more shocked than anything,” said Aaron Pearson.

“What was taken from you?” asked reporter Meredith Yeomans.

“My babies. I just want to get them back at the end of the day, that's it,” said Brianna Pearson.

They say the three stolen plants -- a Ficus Tineke, an elephant ear and fig tree -- are not rare, worth maybe a couple of hundred dollars.

“It’s totally irreplaceable like I can't just go back to the store and buy these again,” said Brianna Pearson.

They say the yard sign is meant to get the thief’s attention.

“This is actually something that's extremely important to somebody,” said Brianna Pearson.

It's also caught the eyes of their new neighbors.

“I can’t even put into words how good it feels to feel supported from complete strangers,” she said.

The Pearsons say the thief couldn't have known the importance of the plants when they were stolen, but hope they’ll have a heart when they do.

“Just leave them on the porch exactly like you took it,” she said.