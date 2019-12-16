McKinney Councilman Holds Town Hall to Address Recall

Shemwell faces a recall petition by a group of people who want him off the McKinney City Council.

The recall came to a head after Shemwell declared a black state of emergency in Texas following several high-profile officer-involved shootings.

Monday night he answered questions about his intentions behind the letter and expressed how this could have played out instead of resulting in the recall.

Several North Texas activists, including civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, a new resident of McKinney, attended the town hall to show support for Shemwell.

A little more than 21,000 signatures are needed to move forward with the petition to have him removed. Those leading the recall must have the signatures the first week of Jan. 4.