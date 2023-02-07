McKinney Considers Bond to Expand Airport for Passenger Flights

The McKinney city council is expected to sign off Tuesday on bringing a $200 million bond proposal before voters to develop the airport for passenger commercial service.

Located roughly 35 miles from both Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field, city leaders have long dreamed of turning the McKinney National Airport into a third option for travelers.

“The region needs it overall but it’s a great opportunity for our city,” said Mayor George Fuller.

Right now the airport is home to private jets and flight training, but a $200 million bond proposal on the May ballot would include the construction of a 140,000 sq. ft. terminal and taxiway, starting with four gates and room to grow.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

City leaders hope it attracts a big-name airline to offer passenger flights.

“I think the impact our region will see is huge in terms of jobs, economic impact and convenience,” said Fuller.

There are still several steps the city must take before commercial service could be offered.

Fuller said they have strong interest from major carriers, but no deals have been made.

The FAA is also conducting an environmental assessment on how an expansion would impact nearby homes and traffic.

“Through that process, we will identify any negative impacts and we will be required to mitigate those impacts,” said Assistant City Manager Barry Shelton.

In 2015, voters turned down a smaller proposal for airport improvements.

Fuller said this proposal is different and if interest from the airlines fades, the city can pause plans.

“At the end of the day the voters will decide if this is something the community wants as a whole or not,” Fuller said.