Collin County

McKinney City Council Votes on U.S. 380 Bypass Proposal

People in Collin County are pushing back against a new eight-lane freeway being proposed by the Texas Department of Transportation.
NBC 5 News

The McKinney City Council voted Tuesday night to inform the Texas Department of Transportation that they support one of the routes regarding the U.S. 380 Bypass proposal.

The bypass for U.S. 380 is supposed to ease congestion along the busy roadway.

TxDOT has been studying options for the new eight-lane freeway since 2016.

City leaders said they oppose "Segment A" because it would impact their community and local businesses. 

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The route they support, "Segment B," would impact people in Prosper. 

TxDOT says it is giving people more time to weigh in on the proposal.

"Four alternative proposals are under consideration to accommodate the safety of current and future traffic needs," a TxDOT spokesperson told NBC 5 in an email.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

DallasNews.com 14 mins ago

Barbecue TV Series ‘BBQuest' to Showcase 3 North Texas Restaurants

Dallas 38 mins ago

Klyde Warren Park Marks 10 Years in 2022

The deadline for input is April 21. Click here to submit a comment.

This article tagged under:

Collin CountyTxDOTMcKinney City CouncilU.S. 380
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us