McKinney City Council Votes on U.S. 380 Bypass Proposal

The McKinney City Council voted Tuesday night to inform the Texas Department of Transportation that they support one of the routes regarding the U.S. 380 Bypass proposal.

The bypass for U.S. 380 is supposed to ease congestion along the busy roadway.

TxDOT has been studying options for the new eight-lane freeway since 2016.

City leaders said they oppose "Segment A" because it would impact their community and local businesses.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The route they support, "Segment B," would impact people in Prosper.

TxDOT says it is giving people more time to weigh in on the proposal.

"Four alternative proposals are under consideration to accommodate the safety of current and future traffic needs," a TxDOT spokesperson told NBC 5 in an email.

The deadline for input is April 21. Click here to submit a comment.