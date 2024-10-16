McKinney City Council shows support for FIFA World Cup training facility

The City of McKinney wants in on the World Cup action as North Texas hosts a total of nine matches including a semi-final match.

During McKinney City Council’s Tuesday work session, leaders voiced their support for using city-owned land to build a soccer field.

The piece of land was purchased in 2017 and is located on the 6500 block of Alma Road south of Children’s Health Star Center and behind InPower IQ, an athletic performance center.

InPower IQ requested a short-term license agreement with the city to use a plot of vacant land. The land would be used to build a 120-yard soccer field that would be used by a FIFA World Cup national team.

In January, Daniel Lanni with Inpower IQ applied to FIFA to become a designated training site.

In an email from the city, a spokesperson confirmed city council members issued a Letter of Intent in support of the FIFA application, subject to the following conditions:

The construction of the field and any subsidiary uses such as parking, lighting, seating, etc. are in accordance with City of McKinney development regulations and processes which include but are not limited to the provisions set forth in the Unified Development Code and Engineering Design Manual.

City of McKinney bears no design, construction or permitting costs in this project.

Execution of License Agreement for use of city-owned land.

According to the city, the license agreement would be in effect for about two years.

"Why not have one of the best nations at the World Cup actually come to McKinney, and why not come to our facility to do so," Lanni said. "McKinney is known for hosting events with the (AT&T) Byron Nelson (golf tournament) right across the street in Craig Ranch, to hosting the NCAA National Championship for the D2 football organizations. So, it's just, it's another notch on our belt for the City of McKinney to host."

The FIFA training sites serve as a home base for teams. Teams practice, train, eat, and decompress in these facilities before and after games.

According to Lanni construction for the new soccer field could begin as early as January 2025.

"Everything else is up to code and ready to go," Lanni said. "We're extremely proud to be where we are today in regards to having conversations with FIFA.

FIFA is expected to announce what base camps teams have been assigned to in December 2025.