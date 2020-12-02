McKinney

McKinney City Council Appoints District 1 Representative to Fill Shemwell Vacancy

Thornton will fill District 1 seat left vacant following recall election in November

mckinney texas sign
NBC 5 News

The McKinney City Council has appointed a new representative to fill the District 1 seat left vacant following the recall vote of La'Shadion Shemwell in November.

According to the McKinney City Council, Pastor Christopher "Chris" Thornton will hold the position until the next City Council election in May.

Thornton, a lifelong McKinney resident, is the Associate Pastor at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in McKinney and the Pastor of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Colbert, Oklahoma.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington 16 mins ago

Two Killed, One Hurt After Fight Escalates Into Gunfire in Southeast Arlington

Thornton graduated from McKinney High School in 1982, and he was the first African American student to be elected Class President, the McKinney City Council said.

After high school, Thornton went on to serve in the United States Air Force.

He and his wife Mona have been married for 26 years, and they have four children and two grandchildren.

This article tagged under:

McKinneyMcKinney City CouncilLa’Shadion Shemwell
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us