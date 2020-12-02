McKinney City Council Appoints District 1 Representative to Fill Shemwell Vacancy

The McKinney City Council has appointed a new representative to fill the District 1 seat left vacant following the recall vote of La'Shadion Shemwell in November.

According to the McKinney City Council, Pastor Christopher "Chris" Thornton will hold the position until the next City Council election in May.

Thornton, a lifelong McKinney resident, is the Associate Pastor at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in McKinney and the Pastor of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Colbert, Oklahoma.

Thornton graduated from McKinney High School in 1982, and he was the first African American student to be elected Class President, the McKinney City Council said.

After high school, Thornton went on to serve in the United States Air Force.

He and his wife Mona have been married for 26 years, and they have four children and two grandchildren.