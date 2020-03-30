McKinney Church Gives Away Fresh Produce Amid Pandemic

The growing coronavirus pandemic has forced churches to find a new approach to minister to their people.

In McKinney, Life Fellowship Church has treated the setbacks as opportunities to reach people who are in real need.

The church put on a free produce drive-thru produce giveaway on Monday, which provided approximately 300 care packages, packed with fresh fruits and vegetables, to community members on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“If ever there is a moment for the church to rise up it is in times like this,” said Pastor Chris Lindberg.

“It is not time to shrink back. It is time to be the light in the middle of the darkness that is in our communities.”

Lindberg said Monday’s event is the second produce giveaway the Life Fellowship has put together, and that they plan to organize many more events like this.

The line of cars outside of the building started to form long before the 10 a.m. start time on Monday.

Tisha Beck, of McKinney, was among the first to arrive for the event. She has a lot on her plate – a husband at home who has an autoimmune disease, as well as four children between the ages of 11-months and 16-years-old.

“The kids are in the house, daily. Even going to the grocery store is scary, and empty. It’s changed a lot,” Beck said about the many changes in her life.

“Our whole world got turned upside down in a matter of a week. Everything that we do was turned upside down,” said Pastor Lindberg, about the operations of his church.

“But it has provided us an incredible opportunity to touch people’s lives, because when people hurt that is when they turn to God.”