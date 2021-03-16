McDonalds Locations Partner with Carter BloodCare to Host Blood Drives in North Texas

In an effort to restore the blood supply shortage following the recent winter storms, McDonald's North Texas, Dr Pepper, and Carter BloodCare are hosting a series of blood drives in March and April.

All donors who give blood in March and April will receive a coupon for a free Medium Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo Meal, courtesy of North Texas McDonald's owners and operators.

"Last September, we partnered with Carter BloodCare to host more than 90 blood drives throughout North Texas," David Floyd, a local McDonald's owner and operator said. "We're so proud to continue this partnership in 2021, and help Carter BloodCare meet this essential need for our communities. As a special 'thank you,' we're treating all donors to a McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo Meal on us."

The partnership will allow for dozens of blood drives to be hosted in McDonald's parking lots throughout North Texas.

"All of us at Carter BloodCare are very appreciative of the McDonald's Owner/Operators of North Texas for their generous support of our community blood program," Dr. Merlyn Sayers, president and CEO of Carter BloodCare, said. "McDonald's blood drives provide that support because of the location convenience and geographic reach of their restaurants. The recognition that McDonald's famous brand brings to our blood drives is immeasurably valuable."

Donors can also make an appointment online, at one of Carter BloodCare's community blood drives, at one of 25 donor centers, or by calling or texting 800-366-2834, Carter BloodCare said.

According to Carter BloodCare, all blood donors, no matter where they give blood, will receive a coupon for a free Medium Crispy Chicken Combo Meal.

Carter BloodCare said donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood.

Donors and staff are required to wear masks, and surfaces are cleaned between each donation.

Though all successful donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies, a blood donation is not a diagnostic test for COVID-19, Carter BloodCare said.

Potential donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent and can give independently at age 17. There is no upper age limit for donating blood.

Visit carterbloodcare.org for additional information about eligibility information.