Dallas city government started a new term Monday, with the swearing in of four council members beginning their first term, joining ten incumbents.

Maxie Johnson in District 4, covering parts of Oak Cliff, Laura Cadena in West Dallas' District 6, join Lorie Blair in District 8 and Bill Roth in District 11, who gained their seat via runoff wins earlier this month, as the new faces on the Dallas City Council.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Mayor Eric Johnson, in his final address to start a new city council term, told colleagues their job is "quite simple" and should focus on core issues including public safety, road improvement, clean water and growing jobs.

"And then, it's to get the hell out of the way," Johnson said.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Johnson, who is serving the second of two, 4-year terms that end in 2027, told colleagues and those gathered at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center on Monday that he wants the council to develop its first-ever "comprehensive public safety policy."

Johnson added that the policy should set expectations for service, response times, police hiring, how the budget is being spent and funding sources.

The continued focus on public safety comes as Dallas reports a fourth consecutive year of declining violent crime rates and the highest staffing totals for Dallas PD since 2017.

The new city council, which elected District 2 council member Jesse Moreno as mayor pro-tem and District 13 council member Gay Donnell Willis as deputy mayor pro-tem Monday, will hold its first briefing later this week.

Among the items the new council will review include results from the 2025 community survey, that finds while overall satisfaction with city services is higher in Dallas compared to other major cities, respondents say there's room for improvement in infrastructure and police services.

The 2,220 completed surveys across all 14 city council districts reflect a desire for the city council to focus on improving streets and sidewalks and improving police services.

Cadena, who worked as chief of staff for her predecessor Omar Narvaez for seven years, said she is ready to begin the work she says voters sent her to City Hall to address.

"We definitely need to get to work on that and make sure those issues are getting worked on and taken care of in a timely manner," Cadena said.