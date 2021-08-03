Mayor Mattie Parker Wants New Name For White Settlement Road

A possible name change could be coming for White Settlement Road.

The street, which gets its name from the suburb of White Settlement, runs from Westworth Village, a town west of Fort Worth, to State Highway 199 in downtown Fort Worth.

Newly elected Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker said she asked city staff to look into a possible renaming of the road in a city council meeting Tuesday.

"Mayor Parker plans address having staff to look into the possible renaming of White Settlement Rd.," the Mayor's Office said before Tuesday's meeting.

Both the road and the town have had long-standing discussions about possible name changes for years.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

According to the White Settlement Historical Museum, the town of White Settlement originally got its name when "it was the only white settlement among seven Indian villages" in the 1800s.

In 2005, White Settlement residents voted overwhelmingly in a 9-to-1 margin to keep the name after the then-mayor and chamber of commerce were concerned the White Settlement title could drive away business, according to the New York Times.

In 2020, the Fort Worth City Council approved renaming the stretch of Allen Avenue and Maddox Avenue from Interstate 35W to U.S. 287 as the Atatiana Jefferson Memorial Parkway.