WATCH: Mayor Johnson's Disaster Relief Fund Gives $500K in Grants to Dallas Organizations

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has announced that the Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund will distribute $500,000 in grants to 25 local organizations that are helping residents who are recovering from last week's winter storms.

Each organization will receive a $20,000 grant, the City of Dallas said.

The grants were unanimously approved by the Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund advisory committee.

The committee is chaired by former U.S. Ambassador and current Hunt Consolidated Senior Vice President Jeanne Phillips.

The other members of the committee are the Dallas Foundation President and CEO Matthew Randazzo, UT Southwestern Vice President for Community and Corporate Relations Ruben Esquivel, the Beck Group's Executive Chairman Peter Beck, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax, and Mayor Eric Johnson's Chief of Staff Mary Elbanna.

“Last week’s brutal winter storms and catastrophic power outages tested our city’s resolve and our resilience, but our generous donors and the work of our grant recipients show the interminable strength of our communities,” Mayor Johnson said. “The people of Dallas are our city’s greatest asset, and I am thrilled that we will be able to help them recover and rebuild.”

Since Mayor Johnson announced the Fund's activation last week, the Dallas Foundation has received about $1.2 million in donations and counting.

The bulk of the donations came from the Dallas Mavericks organization, the City of Dallas said.

“The Mayor’s Disaster Relief Committee prioritized swiftly deploying these critical resources for the benefit of individuals and families who were most impacted by last week’s storm,” said Randazzo. “The organizations receiving these unexpected financial resources expressed deep gratitude for the community’s support and recognition of their critical role in responding to this crisis.”

The Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund, sponsored by The Dallas Foundation, was initially created to help the City shelter Hurricane Katrina refugees in 2005.

The Fund, which previously distributed $275,000 to organizations that helped residents navigate the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, can only be used in the event of a federally declared disaster in Dallas.

The state of Texas received an initial federal disaster declaration for the winter storms from President Joe Biden on Feb. 14.

“The Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund was created for a moment like this, when our city must come together to recover from a huge disaster,” Phillips, the committee chair, said. “We are thankful for all those who have given to our relief efforts so far, and we are also grateful to The Dallas Foundation for their excellent stewardship of the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund, which has allowed us to be ready when our city has needed assistance over the years. Now, we look forward to seeing the work of these reputable organizations as they help our communities rebuild.”

Here is the list of 25 organizations that will receive $20,000 grants from the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund: