May is Stroke Awareness Month: TWU expands center helping patients in need

Just in time for Stroke Awareness Month, Texas Woman’s University celebrated the dedication of an expanded center helping the most critical stroke patients.

Officials celebrated the expansion of the Mike A. Myers Stroke Center at TWU’s Dallas campus, which was renamed following a $2 million gift from Dallas businessman and philanthropist Mike A. Myers.

The center is known for providing care at no cost to patients.

“We are grateful for this important gift from Mr. Myers, who sees the benefit of a center focused on helping patients get intensive rehabilitation support, while also training our students to work as an interdisciplinary team in addressing a patient’s health needs," said Monica Christopher, president of the TWU Dallas campus.

According to TWU officials, the donation has helped expand research, patient and family services, and inter-professional training opportunities for students preparing for careers in healthcare.

“I am thrilled to be able to support this amazing center, which provides critical assistance to families in our Dallas community who are dealing with stroke and brain injury-related challenges who otherwise might not be able to afford proper treatment,” Myers said in a statement. “It is my hope and desire that through these expanded services, even more lives will be transformed and positively impacted by this important and worthy program.”

The center provides specialized outpatient care for individuals recovering from strokes, brain injuries, and other neurological conditions. It also serves as a training ground for TWU students in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, family therapy, nutrition, and other disciplines.

Over the past year, TWU Dallas students led innovative, community-based wellness and exercise programming for hundreds of stroke survivors.

“These exercise groups provided not only high-quality, evidence-based movement experiences for participants, but also deeply enriching educational opportunities for our TWU students,” said Jyutika Mehta, Ph.D., director of the Texas Woman’s University Stroke Center-Dallas. “New this year, we have added family therapy students and nutrition/dietetic students who help our patients with their mental and physical health as we approach health and healing holistically.”

The stroke center was first established in 1992. Patients who qualify for the program receive intensive, customized treatment plans designed to improve speech, language, cognition, and motor outcomes at no cost.

To learn more about Stroke Center-Dallas clinical trials or treatment programs, click here.

May is Stroke Awareness Month. Here are some tips from Dr. Mehta on the symptoms of stroke, which include numbness, confusion, trouble walking or seeing, dizziness, and a severe headache.

Since these symptoms can be caused by many conditions, use the FAST test to help you react quickly:

F (Face): Is any part of the face drooping? Can the person having symptoms smile? Does the smile appear uneven?

A (Arms): Can the person lift their arms? Does one arm drift downward?

S (Speech): Is the person’s speech slurred or nonsensical?

T (Time): Remember that time is critical. If stroke is suspected, call 9-1-1 immediately.