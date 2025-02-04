Mavs fans see season ticket prices soar after Luka Doncic trade fallout

On top of the surprise trade of franchise player Luka Doncic, some fans of the Dallas Mavericks say they learned this week their season tickets will cost significantly more next season.

NBC 5 spoke with some fans who’ve supported the Mavs since the beginning - about a week they’d like to forget.

After a day of demonstrations against the shocking trade, the memorials were taken down, and the posters of Luka Doncic were removed from the American Airlines Center.

Watching it all unfold, 89-year-old Jackie Marx could only ask: Why?

“My son called me, and he said, did you see where the Mavs have traded Luka, and I said what?!” Marx told NBC 5.

Marx has had Mavericks tickets since the team’s first season over 40 years ago.

Since then, she’s never had a shock like hearing the team would be trading its young superstar to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“And it makes me wonder if something is happening that they’re not telling us about, you know, it’s just weird,” said Marx.

Fans across Dallas have been reeling – maybe none more than artist Jenny Grumbles, who recently created a massive Luka piece out of cereal boxes.

“I made him never thinking that he would be traded out of Dallas in a bajillion years, didn’t even cross my mind,” said Grumbles.

The image of Doncic in his Mavs jersey took weeks to create and was set to go on display at the Galleria Dallas on Feb. 13, with a price tag of $7,700.

Grumble still planned to show the piece – hoping the dust would settle over the next week.

“And it’s less about their anger towards the Mavericks and more about the love for Luka while he was here,” said Grumbles.

Fans weren’t just concerned about the team on the floor.

NBC 5 obtained a notice one fan got from the Mavericks saying his season tickets would cost 61% more next season, raising thousands of dollars in price.

Marx told NBC 5 that her ticket costs had risen, too, but despite the turbulent week, she was not ready to give up on the Mavericks yet.

“I don’t think so, I want to go see what’s going to happen, let’s at least give it a chance,” said Marx. “I don’t think it’s going to be good, I definitely don’t think it’s going to be great, but I want to see what’s going to happen.”