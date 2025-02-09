Dallas Mavericks

Mavs fans protest at first home game post Luka trade

The Dallas Mavericks played the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center on Saturday

By Allie Spillyards

At the dawn of a new chapter at the American Airlines Center, Dallas Mavs fans rose up Saturday, holding onto the vestiges of a time before Luka Doncic was an L.A. Laker.

“I'm here because the Mavericks made a really shady move that me or nobody in the city wanted,” said Adam Singer.

“They traded a franchise centerpiece, the face of the franchise, for a bag of Skittles,” said Darrian Crane.

Hours before tipoff of the first home game since the Mavericks sent Luka to Los Angeles to bring Anthony Davis to Dallas, about 200 people crowded the plaza to make their voices heard.

Some went as far as saying their loyalty had been lost.

“I don’t support this team anymore. It doesn’t matter to me if they win. I would rather lose with Luka. And people can say, ‘Oh, if they win five championships in a row.’ That’s not going to happen,” said Chaz Mock.

Even after the Mavs defeated the Houston Rockets, many left deflated.

“I wanted them to lose, because they need to feel… and AD’s already injured,” said Jamie McDowell.

They turned general manager Nico Harrison into their punching bag with signs and even a giant cutout that fans took turns knocking to the ground.

After the game, fans uncovered shirts they said security banned during the game.

“He had to pull his betrayed sticker off… just off his shirt,” said McDowell about her son.

It was just part of an effort by many to resist happily following their team into a new era.

