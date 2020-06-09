Mavericks Help Facilitate Conversation on Race, Privilege in America

The Dallas Mavericks hosted an event Tuesday aimed at framing conversations surrounding systematic racism and disparities facing African Americans.

“I need all of us to really open up,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told the crowd.

In attendance at the event, called "Courageous Conversations," were Mavericks players, staff and community leaders, including Dallas police Chief Renee Hall and Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa.

Mavericks staff and players spoke candidly on stage about their own encounters with racism and the recent killing of George Floyd.

“When I saw George Floyd I saw myself. I am George Floyd, I was George Floyd and I could still be George Floyd,” Mavericks general counsel Sekou Lewis said.

As part of the event, Lewis and others hosted smaller group sessions where people in attendance were encouraged to discuss the meaning of white privilege and how race impacts all aspects of life.

“I think it is really incumbent upon us to start having those conversations about race and addressing the issues,” Cuban said.