Mavericks Foundation Donates $150K to Support COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

The Mavs Foundation is making donations totaling more than $150,000 from their COVID-19 Relief Fund to support vaccine education and increased access to help as many people get vaccinated as possible.

The grants are part of the national effort to increase vaccinations by July 4 and will support programs that provide vaccines for homebound seniors, youth vaccination, education and support for hesitant populations, the Mavs said.

According to the Mavs, the recommended recipients include the Immunization Collaboration of Tarrant County, which provides education with emphasis on youth vaccination, as well as the Visiting Nurse Association, which provides education and administration to home bound seniors.

Other recipients include Healing Hands Ministries, which provides vaccine education and administration to hesitant populations, and the Concilio, which provides vaccine education and support for the Latinx community.

"We are almost there," Katie Edwards, President of the Mavs Foundation, said. "We've made such huge progress in the fight against COVID, but we need to finish strong to end this pandemic. We hope these funds will help to close the gap and encourage those who might be hesitant or unable to get vaccinated to do so."

The Dallas Mavericks are also providing grant funding and volunteer support for Project Unity's "Together We Vaccinate" program, as part of the Mavs Take ACTION! plan to address racial inequities.

The organization hosted free community vaccine events in partnership with local churches and community partners which provided access for walk-up or drive-thru service, as well as complimentary rides from Uber.