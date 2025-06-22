A new co-working space unveiled in downtown Fort Worth is now ready for women entrepreneurs, professionals and creatives looking for a place to gather, grow, and get inspired.

What used to be shared office space provided by WeWork has been transformed into The Maven at Sundance Square, a vibrant environment with bright colors, comfy chairs and couches, soft lighting and creature comforts to make the workday seem less like work.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We wanted something different. We wanted a space that just felt at home for female entrepreneurs, for anyone that needs just a space to feel inspired and empowered to do the work that they do," said Molly Mozdren, a senior designer at Anthropologie Home who was in charge of all the furniture and decor.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

All the art on the walls comes from local female artists.

"This is a one-of-a-kind space. This is the first collaboration with Anthropologie of this scale across the country," said Sarah Lancarte with Lancarte Commerical. Her company will lease the 15 offices that come in various sizes and with anywhere from one desk up to eight. There's also access to a lounge, meeting rooms and a large conference room.

"Call me if you want space and want to be inspired and around like-minded people. Come tour The Maven and we have space for you," Lancarte said.

While anyone can lease the workspaces, it was designed with women entrepreneurs in mind.

"Obviously, everyone is welcome, but that's just kind of the vibe," Mozdren said. "We want to make sure that everyone feels very comfortable and very at home here."

In its brochure, The Maven is described as a place that "fosters a community where female professionals can thrive, connect and flourish" and a place "that celebrates your ambitions and supports your journey to success."