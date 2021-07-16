Mattie Parker Spent Nearly $2 Million to Campaign for Fort Worth's Mayor, a $29,000 Per Year Job

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker raised and spent nearly $2 million on her campaign, a figure that smashes any previous expenditure for a Fort Worth mayoral candidate.

The city pays the mayor $29,000 per year.

Parker's final campaign finance report filed Thursday, combined with previous disclosures, shows she spent $1,984,471 total in the general election and the runoff against former Tarrant County Democratic Chair Deborah Peoples.

Parker, one-time chief of staff to former Mayor Betsy Price, overcame little name recognition to win her first campaign for public office.

According to the report, Parker received sizable donations from the police and fire associations and billionaire John Goff, as well as the Good Government Fund, a political action committee controlled by the billionaire Bass family.

Among Parker's largest expenses were to Mayes Media Group for advertising.

Parker noted many of her donations came in smaller amounts too, that she raised no money from outside Texas, and that there was a large turnout.

"I ran an intentionally non-partisan campaign," Parker said, explaining she didn't target her advertising to specific groups. "It does cost more money."

Parker said she didn't know if the money made a difference in getting elected, adding, "It's important to reach people."

Parker received 47,283 votes in the June 5 runoff election.

By comparison, Peoples spent $805,763 and received 41,012 votes.