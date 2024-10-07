Matt Bush, former Texas Rangers pitcher, charged with DWI in Arlington crash

Matt Bush, a former pitcher for the Texas Rangers, was arrested after police said he fled a traffic stop and caused multiple cars to crash in Arlington on Friday night.

According to the Arlington Police Department, on Friday, Oct. 4, at about 8:25 p.m., officers tried to pull over a 2023 Lincoln Aviator driving erratically on Pioneer Parkway.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Matthew Bush, allegedly ignored the officer's signals and sped away. Authorities said the officer, unable to pursue, issued a “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) alert.

Minutes later, at 8:29 p.m., police were called to a crash at the intersection of E. Pioneer Parkway and S. Collins Street. The same Lincoln Aviator had reportedly run a red light and collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 41-year-old man.

Arlington Police said the impact of the initial crash caused the Aviator to strike two more vehicles—a 2010 GMC Yukon and a 2008 Toyota Corolla—waiting at a red light.

Witnesses stated that Bush exited the SUV and attempted to flee the scene on foot, but bystanders detained him until officers arrived.

The crash, which involved four vehicles, resulted in only Bush and the 41-year-old driver being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the other cars involved were not injured.

In a new release, the police department said that due to Bush's behavior and statements, they suspected Bush was intoxicated. He reportedly refused a roadside sobriety test, and a warrant was issued for a blood sample, which is being processed as of Sunday.

Bush was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), accident involving injury, and evading arrest. Once he was cleared by medical staff, he was taken to Arlington City Jail and booked on his charges.