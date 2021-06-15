Dallas

‘Massive' Search Leads to Arrest of Man Wanted in Murder of Arlington 22-Year-Old

The search for the man lasted over three hours near Cedar Ridge Preserve before he was arrested without incident Tuesday night

Dallas Police Squad Car
NBC 5 News

A man wanted in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old Arlington man was arrested after a "massive search" that lasted for over three hours Tuesday, Dallas police said.

At around 5 p.m., U.S. Marshals were conducting surveillance on the man, who was not identified, near Cedar Ridge Preserve, police said. After being alerted to police, he fled into the nature preserve, which spans about 600 acres.

At that point, Dallas police, Grand Prairie police and two law enforcement helicopters shut off the area and began what they called "a massive search."

Around approximately 8:30 p.m., the man was located and apprehended without incident near Eagle Ford Drive.

The Euless Police Department said the man is believed to be wanted for the capital murder of Younis Alhassinyani. The 22-year-old Arlington man was killed in February after he was forced to get a tattoo of his girlfriend’s name on his neck and a separate tattoo on his back was inked out, police said.

Four suspects were arrested in the murder, including Alhassinyani's girlfriend, and in March, police said they were trying to find a fifth suspect but believed they know who he is.

Dallas police said the man arrested Tuesday is currently being evaluated by medical staff.

