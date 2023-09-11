Massive Mums 2023 Published 33 mins ago • Updated 31 mins ago Homecoming season in North Texas means the return of massive mums. NBC 5 viewers shared their photos of the Texas tradition with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 12 photos 1/12 Renee Buhrkuhl This is Brooke and Brielle who go to Grapevine Faith Christian School. I made these for my two daughters Homecoming who asked me to make them big and “blinged out!” 2/12 Lydia Wallace Vanessa Wallace is a very talented singer. She is in chamber. Last year she participated in the All State Competition and made it to the last round. This year she is ready to go back again to win it all! Tonight she is pictured proudly wearing her beautiful senior Mum, enjoying her last homecoming game on her senior year at her high school! #gochargers 3/12 Jackie Hutchins Lexi-Star co-captain of Colleyville Heritage cheer 4/12 Marc Mahacek Here’s Gavin Lavelle and Maddie McFadden, both sophomores from Central High School in Keller ISD. Homecoming for Central High School is Thursday, September 7. 5/12 Randa Whiteley It’s a Texas thing y’all! Check out this Whataburger mum for Mansfield’s Lake Ridge High School homecoming. The mum was made by Brandi H. in Midlothian Texas 6/12 Tiffany Trahan Homecoming has started in Texas. Joshua ISD. Syerra Pitchford 10th grade varsity cheerleader and dance team Everything is bigger in Texas ! 7/12 AndreAnna Tate Photos from Irving Nimitz High School’s homecoming. 8/12 Selena Trujillo Adriana Trujillo Senior at Timber Creek High School 9/12 Kelli Rollins Arlington High School Homecoming 2024 Names in order, Markus Nelson, Anayh Kellie, Ashlee Rollins and Richard Carter. All are Seniors and been best friends since their Junior Year. 10/12 Margaret Hernandez Nimitz Homecoming Mum 2023 Freshman Dani E. 11/12 Natalie Zamarripa IRVING HS TIGERS- homecoming game is Friday October 20th 12/12 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: massive mumshomecoming More Photo Galleries Photos: Fort Worth Zoo hatches four endangered gharial crocodiles Photos: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Idalia slams Florida's Big Bend Meet the eight designers featured in Dwell with Dignity's Thrift Studio Photos: Deadly Wildfires Devastate Maui's West End