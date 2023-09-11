Massive Mums 2023

Homecoming season in North Texas means the return of massive mums. NBC 5 viewers shared their photos of the Texas tradition with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

12 photos
1/12
Renee Buhrkuhl
This is Brooke and Brielle who go to Grapevine Faith Christian School. I made these for my two daughters Homecoming who asked me to make them big and “blinged out!”
2/12
Lydia Wallace
Vanessa Wallace is a very talented singer. She is in chamber. Last year she participated in the All State Competition and made it to the last round. This year she is ready to go back again to win it all! Tonight she is pictured proudly wearing her beautiful senior Mum, enjoying her last homecoming game on her senior year at her high school! #gochargers
3/12
Jackie Hutchins
Lexi-Star co-captain of Colleyville Heritage cheer
4/12
Marc Mahacek
Here’s Gavin Lavelle and Maddie McFadden, both sophomores from Central High School in Keller ISD.
Homecoming for Central High School is Thursday, September 7.
5/12
Randa Whiteley
It’s a Texas thing y’all! Check out this Whataburger mum for Mansfield’s Lake Ridge High School homecoming. The mum was made by Brandi H. in Midlothian Texas
6/12
Tiffany Trahan
Homecoming has started in Texas. Joshua ISD. Syerra Pitchford 10th grade varsity cheerleader and dance team Everything is bigger in Texas !
7/12
AndreAnna Tate
Photos from Irving Nimitz High School’s homecoming.
8/12
Selena Trujillo
Adriana Trujillo
Senior at Timber Creek High School
9/12
Kelli Rollins
Arlington High School Homecoming 2024 Names in order, Markus Nelson, Anayh Kellie, Ashlee Rollins and Richard Carter. All are Seniors and been best friends since their Junior Year.
10/12
Margaret Hernandez
Nimitz Homecoming Mum 2023
Freshman
Dani E.
11/12
Natalie Zamarripa
IRVING HS TIGERS- homecoming game is Friday October 20th
12/12
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

massive mumshomecoming

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Fort Worth Zoo hatches four endangered gharial crocodiles
Photos: Fort Worth Zoo hatches four endangered gharial crocodiles
Photos: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Idalia slams Florida's Big Bend
Photos: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Idalia slams Florida's Big Bend
Meet the eight designers featured in Dwell with Dignity's Thrift Studio
Meet the eight designers featured in Dwell with Dignity's Thrift Studio
Photos: Deadly Wildfires Devastate Maui's West End
Photos: Deadly Wildfires Devastate Maui's West End
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us