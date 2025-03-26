Investigations are underway for two North Texas massage parlors suspected of human trafficking, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

TDLR said Chiping Zhang, the owner of Tao Happy Feet on 6227 Oakmont Boulevard in Fort Worth and Sy Foot on 1456 Belt Line Road in Garland, was ordered to pause all massage operations for six months starting March 19.

According to TDLR, investigators discovered evidence of human trafficking at Tao Happy Feet, including employees living on the premises and prohibited items. Online investigations discovered the business advertising services on illicit websites.

Investigations into Sy Foot found evidence of prohibited items, people living on the premises, and services advertised on illicit websites. Police said they also received multiple community reports of possible human trafficking.

It's unclear whether any arrests have been made due to TDLR's findings.

Under House Bill 3579, effective Sep. 1, 2023, TDLR's executive director can issue an emergency order pausing the operation of any massage business suspected of human trafficking.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities. Texans are also encouraged to file a complaint on a TDLR-regulated business if they suspect the business may be participating in human trafficking.