Mass. Man Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Officer During Capitol Riot

A criminal complaint charges Troy Sargent with six violations, including assaulting federal officers and obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder

By Asher Klein

Police bodycam footage shared with FBI investigators that allegedly shows Massachusetts resident Troy Sargent at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot in Washington, D.C.
FBI

A Massachusetts man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly assaulting a police officer at the U.S. Capitol as violence broke out there following a pro-Trump rally in January, according to court documents and the FBI.

Troy E. Sargent, of Pittsfield, was seen on Washington, D.C., police body camera throwing a punch at officers protecting the Capitol building, according to an FBI investigator's affidavit filed in federal court Tuesday. Several people had written to the FBI to say that Sargent attended the rally.

A criminal complaint charges Sargent with six violations, including assaulting federal officers and obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder.

It's not immediately clear if Sargent had an attorney who could speak to the charges. He was expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the criminal activities at the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, is viewed by the bureau as "domestic terrorism."
Sargent's is the seventh arrest by the FBI's Boston division in connection with the Capitol riot, a bureau representative told NBC News.

The riot interrupted a key part of the certification of the 2020 presidential election and led to the five deaths. It remains under investigation across the country as one of the most significant interruptions of the peaceful transition of power in American history.

